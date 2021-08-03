Nat'l Sports Headlines

OLYMPICS

Gold to be mined at Olympic Stadium

TOKYO (AP) — It will be a world record watch at Olympic Stadium in the track and field competition.

Ryan Crouser will attempt to break his own world record and win a second consecutive gold medal in the shot put. Crouser broke a 31-year-old record with a throw of 76 feet, 8¼ inches during the U.S. Olympic trials in June.

Grant Holloway will be the favorite in the 110-meter hurdles. Holloway turned in the second-fastest time in the history of the event in the Olympic trials, running 12.81 seconds.

In the 200-meter final, Erriyon Knighton could be in the mix for a medal after breaking the under-20 world record at the US trials. Usain Bolt was the previous record-holder.

Also on tap in Tokyo:

— The U.S. women’s basketball team will face Australia in the next step toward a seventh consecutive Olympic gold medal. Australia beat the U.S. in an exhibition last month in Las Vegas and will challenge a U.S. team that hasn’t been quite as strong in the Tokyo Games as past years.

— April Ross and Alix Klineman will play for a spot in the women’s beach volleyball gold medal match against Switzerland.

— The opening round of the women’s golf tournament features the top 14 players in the world, led by top-ranked Nelly Korda.

OLYMPICS-BELARUS-RUNNER

Belarus sprinter says punishment awaited her back home

MOSCOW (AP) — A Belarusian Olympic sprinter who had a public feud with officials from her team at the Tokyo Games says that they “made it clear” she would face punishment if she returned home to an autocratic government.

After Krystsina Tsimanouskaya criticized the management of her team on social media, she accused officials of hustling her to the airport and trying to put her on a plane back to Belarus.

She is waiting to leave Japan to seek refuge in Europe. Poland granted her a humanitarian visa Monday.

MLB-NEWS

Montgomery joins Cole on Yankees’ COVID-19 list

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees left-hander Jordan Montgomery has tested positive for COVID-19, a day after fellow starter Gerrit Cole was sidelined by the virus.

Montgomery and Cole will be out at least 10 days unless they draw two negative test results. They share the team lead with 21 starts.

NCAA-GENDER EQUITY

NCAA gender equity review recommends combined Final Four

UNDATED (AP) — A law firm hired to investigate gender equity concerns at NCAA championship events says the association has not lived up to its own standards.

The report recommended holding the men’s and women’s Final Fours at the same site. It also calls for financial incentives to schools to improve their women’s basketball programs.

The review was requested in March after the NCAA failed to provide equal amenities to the teams in the men’s and women’s Division I basketball tournaments.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT

AP sources: Pac-12, Big 12 commissioners consider alliances

UNDATED (AP) — The commissioners of the Pac-12 and Big 12 are discussing how the two conferences might benefit from working together or maybe even merging.

Two people with knowledge of the meeting told The Associated Press about the talks between Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby and George Kliavkoff from the Pac-12. The Big 12 is trying to rebound after learning Texas and Oklahoma plan to leave for the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

The Pac-12 has not indicated it is in a rush to add members.

NFL-VIKINGS-GLADNEY

Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney indicted for felony assault

DALLAS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings cornerback Jeff Gladney has been indicted by a Texas grand jury for felony assault of a woman he was previously in a relationship with.

Gladney was a first-round draft pick last year out of TCU. He started 15 games for the Vikings as a rookie. He remains on the roster but has not been around the team since his arrest in April in Dallas.

Gladney is charged with domestic violence by impeding breathing. No court date has been scheduled. Vikings owner and president Mark Wilf calls the allegations “very disturbing.”

NFL-NEWS

Panthers’ Kirkwood removed by ambulance after taking hit

UNDATED (AP) — Carolina Panthers wide receiver Keith Kirkwood was hit in the neck area during practice Tuesday, carted off the field and taken away by ambulance. The player who struck him was kicked out of practice and waived.

The team says Kirkwood sustained a concussion, was released from the hospital and is back with the team.

In other news from NFL camps:

— Jets offensive lineman Cameron Clark has a bruised spinal cord and is expected to make a full recovery after he was hospitalized Tuesday with a neck injury. Clark was put on what appeared to be a spinal board and then carted to an ambulance waiting on the side of the field. Coach Robert Saleh immediately called off practice.

— Colts All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson is expected to miss five to 12 weeks after having surgery on his injured foot. Coach Frank Reich says it’s the same injury that will sideline new starting quarterback Carson Wentz. Nelson has never missed a game in his three-year career.

— Deshaun Watson missed practice for the first time since Texans’ camp began, but coach David Culley refused to explain why. Watson’s future is uncertain after he asked for a trade in January before 22 women filed lawsuits alleging that he sexually assaulted or harassed them in March.

— Browns starting middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will not need surgery, but is expected to miss an extended period with a right knee injury sustained on a noncontact play in training camp Monday. Walker started 48 games over the past four seasons for the Indianapolis Colts before signing a one-year, $3 million deal with the Browns in March.

— The Vikings have passed Washington as the lowest vaccinated team in the league. According to a person with knowledge of the NFL data, 70% of Minnesota’s roster has received at least one dose and 64.5% are fully vaccinated. The low number has drawn the ire of coach Mike Zimmer as the Vikes continue to practice without Kirk Cousins and two other quarterbacks due to COVID-19 protocols.

NBA-NEWS

Bulls get DeRozan from Spurs

UNDATED (AP) — The Chicago Bulls made another major upgrade as they try to end a four-year playoff drought.

The Bulls have acquired high-scoring small forward DeMar DeRozan a day after adding point guard Lonzo Ball. A person familiar with the deal says the Bulls agreed to a three-year, $85 million contract with DeRozan as part of a sign-and-trade with San Antonio. It was not clear what the Spurs are getting in return.

DeRozan has averaged more than 20 points in each of the past eight seasons with Toronto and San Antonio. He scored 21.6 per game last year and shot just under 50%.

Also around the NBA:

— The Cavaliers filled one of their biggest needs, acquiring veteran point guard Ricky Rubio from the Timberwolves. Cleveland sent forward Taurean Prince, a 2022 second-round draft pick and cash to Minnesota for the 10-year NBA veteran.

TENNIS-OSAKA

Osaka to skip Montreal event

MONTREAL (AP) — Naomi Osaka has pulled out of a hard-court tune-up to be played in Montreal this month ahead of the U.S. Open.

The tournament announced the withdrawals of Osaka and two other top-10 players who have won Grand Slam titles, Sofia Kenin and Iga Swiatek, on Tuesday.

Osaka is coming off a third-round loss at the Tokyo Olympics, her first tournament since withdrawing before her second-round match at the French Open due to mental health issues.