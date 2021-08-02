Nat'l Sports Headlines

BILES RETURNS

American gymnast Simone Biles to return for balance beam finals

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. gymnast Simone Biles plans to compete in the balance beam finals on Tuesday.

Just a little over a week ago, the 24-year-old Biles stepped away from competition to focus on her mental health. Biles said she was dealing with the “twisties,” what happens when an athlete loses his or her awareness in the air.

Biles had opted out of the finals in the all-around, floor exercise, uneven bars and vault.

Also at the Tokyo Games:

— American gymnast Jade Carey has won the gold medal on floor exercise. The 21-year-old from Arizona bounced back from a frightening stumble during the vault final on Sunday to claim the top spot on floor with a score of 14.366. The medal is the fifth claimed by the U.S. women’s gymnastics team in Tokyo.

— Yuki Yanagita tied it with an RBI grounder off Scott McGough in the ninth inning, Takuya Kai hit a winning single against Edwin Jackson in the 10th and Japan beat the United States 7-6 today to reach the Olympic semifinals.

— The quest for gold medals is on track for the U.S. women’s basketball and volleyball teams after finishing at the top of their groups in pool play. A’ja Wilson scored 22 points and Breanna Stewart added 17 to help the U.S. beat France 93-82 in their final pool play match. The U.S. women’s volleyball team won their pool after beating Italy in five sets.

— Jessie Fleming scored on a penalty kick in the 74th minute and Canada knocked the United States out of gold medal contention in the Olympic women’s soccer competition with a 1-0 semifinal victory. Canada will face the winner of the late semifinal in Yokohama between Sweden and Australia. The gold medal match is set for Friday at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo.

— World track champion Sifan Hassan has qualified to run in the women’s 5,000-meter final today. The Dutch runner made an incredible recovery from an earlier fall at the final bell to win her 1,500-meter heat in 4 minutes, 5.17 seconds.

— Transgender weightlifter Laurel Hubbard made her mark by competing in the women’s weightlifting at the Tokyo Olympics but couldn’t complete a lift. Hubbard is not the only transgender athlete competing at the Tokyo Games, but she has been the focus of attention as a medal contender in weightlifting. The New Zealander is out of medal contention in the women’s over-87-kilogram division.

— Cuba’s Mijain Lopez became the first man to win four Olympic gold medals in wrestling by defeating Georgia’s Iakobi Kajaia 5-0 in the Greco-Roman 130-kilogram final. The 38-year-old was unscored upon in his four matches. He joins Japan’s Kaori Icho as the only wrestlers to claim four Olympic golds.

BELARUS-ATHLETE

Activists: Belarus Olympian plans to seek asylum in Poland

TOKYO (AP) — An activist group says a Belarusian Olympic sprinter plans to seek asylum in Poland after alleging that her team’s officials tried to force her to fly home. She said she feared for her safety if forced back to Belarus.

A Polish Foreign Ministry official says runner Krystsina Tsimanouskaya has received a humanitarian visa from the Polish embassy in Tokyo. The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation told The Associated Press that the group has bought her a plane ticket to Warsaw for Aug. 4.

The current standoff apparently began after Tsimanouskaya criticized how officials were managing her team. That set off a massive backlash in state-run media back home, where authorities relentlessly crack down on government critics.

MLB

Heaney takes hill for Yankees, ex-Cubs slugging

UNDATED (AP) — Two pitchers traded at the deadline make their first starts on new teams today.

Andrew Heaney was acquired by the New York Yankees with cash from the Angels on Friday for two minor league pitchers. The 30-year-old lefty will face Baltimore as the Yankees begin a seven-game homestand.

Josiah Gray made his major league debut for the Dodgers on July 20. He was traded by Los Angeles on Friday in a prospect-laden package to Washington for stars Max Scherzer and Trea Turner. Gray will start at Nationals Park against Philadelphia.

Also, in Major League Baseball:

— Toronto left-hander Robbie Ray will try to continue his fine season today when the Blue Jays host the Cleveland Indians. Ray is 9-5 with a 3.04 ERA in 20 starts and has 150 strikeouts in 118 1/3 innings. His strikeout rate is comparable to bigger names like Scherzer and Clayton Kershaw.