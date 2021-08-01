Nat'l Sports Headlines

U.S. OLYMPICS

A look around the Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — Marcell Jacobs won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the sprint gold to Italy for the first time. Jacobs topped America’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

Jacobs’ victory came only moments after his countryman, Gianmarco Tamberi, tied Qatari high jumper Mutaz Barshim for gold in the high jump. Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela broke a 26-year-old world record in the triple jump with a leap of 51 feet, 5 inches.

Sunisa Lee will have her carry-on stuffed with medals when she heads back to the United States. The 18-year-old Olympic gymnastics champion from Minnesota added a bronze in the uneven bars finals. Lee earned a silver in the team competition and gold in the all-around earlier in the games.

MyKayla Skinner took silver on vault. Skinner was added to the field when defending Olympic champion Simone Biles opted out of the competition to focus on her mental health. Skinner is retiring after the Games.

The event finals continue on Monday with the men’s vault and still rings finals and the women’s finals in floor exercise. Biles, the defending Olympic champion on the event, removed herself from the competition. The decision opened the door for first reserve Jennifer Gadirova to compete against her sister Jessica in the finals.

In swimming, American Caeleb Dressel and Australian Emma McKeon earned milestone medals at the Olympic pool before the race to determine the fastest man in the world took center stage. Dressel won two more gold medals to give him five in the Tokyo Olympics. He won the 50-meter freestyle and put the Americans ahead to stay in the 4×100 medley relay on their way to a world record.

McKeon became the first female swimmer to claim seven medals at one Olympics. One of the marquee events of the Games will be held later with the 100-meter dash.

Elsewhere around the Olympics:

— Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt to win the women’s triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Rojas finished the competition with a mark of 15.67 meters to break a record set in 1995.

— Kate Nye won a rare silver medal for the United States in weightlifting. The only U.S. weightlifting medals this century were gold for Tara Nott in 2000 in the first ever women’s Olympic competition, bronze for Cheryl Haworth the same year and a bronze for Sarah Robles in 2016.

— Xander Schauffele made a 4-foot putt on the final hole to win Olympic gold for the United States. Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia closed with a 61 to win silver, and C.T. Pan of Taiwan took the bronze in a seven-man playoff.

— The U.S. men’s volleyball team was eliminated after pool play at the Olympics for the first time since 2000 after losing in three sets to Argentina.

OLYMPICS-BELARUS SPRINTER

Belarus runner says team forcing departure

TOKYO (AP) — Belarus track sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says her Olympic team officials tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Haneda Airport in Tokyo.

Tsimanouskaya, who is due to run in the Olympic 200-meter heats Monday, criticized Belarus team officials on her Instagram account. She said she’d been put in the 4×400 relay despite never racing the event.

An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus. It said she would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Berríos wins Toronto debut, Jays sweep Royals in return home

UNDATED (AP) — José Berríos (beh-REE’-ohs) pitched six shutout innings in his Toronto debut and the Blue Jays completed a three-game sweep in their first series north of the border since 2019, beating the Kansas City Royals 5-1.

Marcus Semien and Santiago Espinal homered to back Toronto’s big-name newcomer.

Acquired from Minnesota at the trade deadline Friday for two minor leaguers, Berríos allowed five hits. The two-time All-Star walked one and struck out seven, including four straight in the third and fourth innings. Kansas City loaded the bases with two out in the sixth, but Berríos ended his outing by striking out Edward Olivares and exited with a 5-0 lead.

In other MLB action:

— Willy Adames hit an early homer off Charlie Morton, Brett Anderson pitched 5 2/3 strong innings, and the Milwaukee Brewers beat the Atlanta Braves 2-1 on Sunday. The Brewers, who began the day with a seven-game lead in the NL Central, moved 20 games over .500 for the second time this season. They improved to 34-19 away from Milwaukee. Atlanta lost its ninth straight game and 12th of its last 13 when trying to reach .500.

— Eric Haase hit a two-run double in a three-run first inning and the Detroit Tigers went on to a 6-2 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Detroit earned a split of the four-game series, improving to 30-24 at home this season. The Tigers tied a major league record with 59 home losses in 2019, baseball’s most recent full season. Erasmo Ramirez pitched two scoreless innings to pick up his first major league win since Sept. 3, 2018, when he beat the Orioles as a member of the Seattle Mariners.

MLB-NEWS

More players, staff test positive

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland have tested positive for COVID-19, a few days after star outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) got the virus and showed mild symptoms. A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, missed Saturday night’s game for the NL Central leaders at Atlanta due to contact tracing.

The Marlins are minus manager Don Mattingly after he tested positive for COVID-19 with experienced mild symptoms.

Elsewhere in the majors:

— The Mets have placed infielder Luis Guillorme on the 10-day injured list with a left hamstring strain. New York made the move a day after Guillorme scored the tying run as a pinch-runner in a comeback victory over the Cincinnati Reds. The Mets recalled right-hander Geoff Hartlieb from Triple-A Syracuse.

RACING-F1

Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes F1 lead

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Frenchman Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday while an exhausted Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the Formula One championship lead from Max Verstappen by six points heading into the midseason break. Hamilton needed a check from the Mercedes team doctor after the race.

NHL-NEWS

‘Hey Chicago’: Fleury commits to playing for Blackhawks

UNDATED (AP) — Goalie Marc-Andre Fleury has committed to playing for the Blackhawks this season, setting aside his reservations about leaving Vegas. The Blackhawks posted a video on their Twitter account of Fleury standing in front of a small jet, saying he’s ready to get to work. Fleury spent a few days contemplating his future after being traded to Chicago by the Golden Knights last week. The 36-year-old Fleury had hoped to finish his career with Vegas, where he played the past four seasons.

Elsewhere in the NHL:

— San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has denied allegations his wife made on social media that he bet on NHL games, including against his own team. Kane responded to allegations made the previous day from the Instagram account of his wife, Anna. Kane says he has never bet on hockey games and never thrown a game. The NHL is investigating the allegations and Kane says he will cooperate. Kane says he is getting a divorce and called Anna Kane “mentally unwell.”