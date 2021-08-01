Nat'l Sports Headlines

U.S. OLYMPICS

A look around the Olympics

UNDATED (AP) — Sunisa Lee will have her carry-on stuffed with medals when she heads back to the United States. The 18-year-old Olympic gymnastics champion from Minnesota added a bronze in the uneven bars finals. Lee earned a silver in the team competition and gold in the all-around earlier in the games.

MyKayla Skinner took silver on vault. Skinner was added to the field when defending Olympic champion Simone Biles opted out of the competition to focus on her mental health.

Skinner was an alternate on the 2016 Olympic team before heading to college at Utah. She returned to elite competition in 2019 but was sidetracked during the pandemic when she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and then pneumonia last winter.

Skinner is retiring after the Games.

The event finals continue on Monday with the men’s vault and still rings finals and the women’s finals in floor exercise. Biles, the defending Olympic champion on the event, removed herself from the competition. The decision opened the door for first reserve Jennifer Gadirova to compete against her sister Jessica in the finals.

In swimming, American Caeleb Dressel and Australian Emma McKeon earned milestone medals at the Olympic pool before the race to determine the fastest man in the world took center stage. Dressel won two more gold medals to give him five in the Tokyo Olympics. He won the 50-meter freestyle and put the Americans ahead to stay in the 4×100 medley relay on their way to a world record.

McKeon became the first female swimmer to claim seven medals at one Olympics. One of the marquee events of the Games will be held later with the 100-meter dash.

Elsewhere around the Olympics:

— Alexander Zverev followed up his comeback win over Novak Djokovic by winning the gold medal in men’s tennis at the Tokyo Olympics. The fifth-ranked German overwhelmed Russian opponent Karan Khachanov 6-3, 6-1 at the Tokyo Games for the biggest title of his career.

— Marcell Jacobs won the men’s Olympic 100-meter race Sunday night, crossing the line in 9.8 seconds to bring the sprint gold to Italy for the first time. Jacobs topped America’s Fred Kerley and Canada’s Andre DeGrasse to take the spot held for the past 13 years by the now-retired Usain Bolt.

— Yulimar Rojas of Venezuela set a world record with her final attempt to win the women’s triple jump gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics. Rojas finished the competition with a mark of 15.67 meters to break a record set in 1995.

— Kate Nye won a rare silver medal for the United States in weightlifting. The only U.S. weightlifting medals this century were gold for Tara Nott in 2000 in the first ever women’s Olympic competition, bronze for Cheryl Haworth the same year and a bronze for Sarah Robles in 2016.

— The U.S. men’s volleyball team was eliminated after pool play at the Olympics for the first time since 2000 after losing in three sets to Argentina. The Americans won two of their first three matches in Tokyo before losing to Brazil and Argentina to fall to fifth place in Pool B and miss out on the quarterfinals for the first time since losing all five matches in Sydney 21 years ago.

— One of the best rivalries on the track moves into the spotlight on Day 10 of the Tokyo Games as Americans Sydney McLaughlin and Dalilah Muhammad size each other up in separate semifinals of the women’s 400-meter hurdles. The two on course for a potentially world-record breaking final. Tara Davis aims to win America’s third straight gold in the women’s long jump.

OLYMPICS-BELARUS SPRINTER

Belarus runner says team forcing departure

TOKYO (AP) — Belarus track sprinter Krystsina Tsimanouskaya says her Olympic team officials tried to remove her from Japan in a dispute that led to a standoff Sunday evening at Haneda Airport in Tokyo. The Belarusian Sport Solidarity Foundation says the athlete did not board the flight and summoned Japanese police.

Tsimanouskaya, who is due to run in the Olympic 200-meter heats Monday, criticized Belarus team officials on her Instagram account. She said she’d been put in the 4×400 relay despite never racing the event.

An activist group supporting Krystsina Tsimanouskaya said she believed her life was in danger in Belarus. It said she would seek asylum with the Austrian embassy in Tokyo.

The Belarus National Olympic Committee has been led for more than 25 years by authoritarian state president Alexander Lukashenko and his son, Viktor. The BNOC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Bryant set for SF debut, Tatis on injured list

UNDATED (AP) — Kris Bryant is expected to make his debut for the NL West-leading Giants on Sunday when they host Houston. San Francisco got the four-time All-Star third baseman in a trade with the Cubs for two minor leaguers Friday. Bryant is hitting .267 with 18 home runs and 51 RBIs this season.

Also, San Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis (tah-TEES’) Jr. is again out of action after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. San Diego put Tatis on the 10-day injured list Saturday and hopes he can be ready to return when the stint ends. He was injured Friday night while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies. The 22-year-old Tatis leads the NL with 31 home runs.

Two-time All-Star José Berríos is set to make his Toronto debut when starts against Kansas City at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays acquired the 27-year-old righty from Minnesota for two minor leaguers in a trade deadline deal Friday.

Kyle Gibson is lined up to make his first appearance for Philadelphia with a start against the Pirates at PNC Park. The Phillies got Gibson and pitcher Ian Kennedy from Texas in a deadline deal Friday for rookie right-hander Spencer Howard and two other pitching prospects

MLB-NEWS

More players, staff test positive

UNDATED (AP) — Milwaukee pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland have tested positive for COVID-19, a few days after star outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) got the virus and showed mild symptoms. A third reliever, Jandel Gustave, missed Saturday night’s game for the NL Central leaders at Atlanta due to contact tracing.

The Marlins are minus manager Don Mattingly after he tested positive for COVID-19. Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the Miami park for Saturday night’s game against the New York Yankees. The 60-year-old former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.

RACING-F1

Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP, Hamilton takes F1 lead

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Frenchman Esteban Ocon won a chaotic Hungarian Grand Prix while Lewis Hamilton finished third to take the Formula One championship lead from Max Verstappen.

Verstappen placed 10th after being taken out early on by Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate Valtteri Bottas in a first-lap crash that caused him and four others to retire. It was only Ocon’s second podium following a second-place finish at the Sakhir GP in Bahrain late last year. Ocon finished ahead of Aston Martin’s Sebastian Vettel. The crash in the rain was caused by Bottas.

The race restarted in absurd fashion with only Hamilton on the grid, while others were changing their tires because the track had dried. Hamilton had to do the same a lap later and came out in last place, a couple of spots behind Verstappen.

NHL-SHARKS-KANE

Sharks’ Kane denies game-fixing allegations from wife

UNDATED (AP) — San Jose Sharks forward Evander Kane has denied allegations his wife made on social media that he bet on NHL games, including against his own team. Kane responded to allegations made the previous day from the Instagram account of his wife, Anna. Kane says he has never bet on hockey games and never thrown a game.

The NHL is investigating the allegations and Kane says he will cooperate.

Anna Kane wrote: “How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this.”

In a separate post, Anna Kane accused her husband of spending lavishly partying in Europe while asking her to sell her wedding ring to survive and wrote about not being able to afford baby formula for their child.

Evander Kane said the two are in the process of getting a divorce and called Anna Kane “mentally unwell.”