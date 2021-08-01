Nat'l Sports Headlines

OLYMPICS

Dressel wins again

TOKYO (AP) — Caeleb Dressel has completed his drive for five at the Tokyo Games.

Dressel became the fifth swimmer and fourth American to win five gold medals in a single Olympics, finishing first in the 50-meter freestyle and anchoring the victorious 4×100 medley relay.

Dressel cruised to a relatively easy victory in the 50 meters with a frenetic dash from one end of the pool to the other in 21.07 seconds. He later swam the butterfly leg as the Americans set a world record in the 4×100-meter medley relay with a time of 3 minutes, 26.78 seconds.

Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew and Zach Apple joined Dressel on the winning team following a race the U.S. has never lost in the Olympics.

Also in Tokyo:

— American Bobby Finke displayed a strong finishing kick in winning the grueling men’s 1,500-meter freestyle race. Just as he did in winning the 800-meter freestyle, Finke stayed closed throughout the 30-lap race and turned on the speed at the end. He touched in 14 minutes, 39.65 seconds.

— Australian Emma McKeon captured gold in the team relay to become the first female swimmer to medal in 7 events at a single Olympics. Cate Campbell closed strong on the freestyle, touching in an Olympic record of 3 minutes, 51.60 seconds to edge the two-time defending champion Americans. Abbey Weitzeil touched in 3:51.73 to give the United States a silver.

— American Hannah Roberts was a silver medalist in BMX freestyle’s Olympic debut, an event won by Britain’s Charlotte Worthington. Worthington crashed on her first run, but pulled out all the stops in her second, delivering the first-ever 360 backflip in the competition.

— China’s Gong Lijiao has won her first Olympic gold medal in the shot put with a personal best of 20.58 meters. Raven Saunders of the United States took the silver medal with 19.79.

— U.S. gymnast Simone Biles has pulled out of the individual floor exercise. That leaves her with only the balance beam for a chance to come away with a medal at the Olympics. Biles hasn’t competed since withdrawing during the team event last weekend.

— Americans Sarah Sponcil and Kelly Claes are out of the beach volleyball tournament after a three-set loss to Canada in the knockout round opener. Heather Bansley and Brandie Wilkerson beat the U.S., 22-24, 21-18, 15-13.

— A Qatari beach volleyball pair that is ranked No. 1 in the world ousted Nick Lucena and 2008 gold medalist Phil Dalhausser 14-21, 21-19, 15-11 in the first round of knockout play.

— Aidan Walsh has been forced out of his semifinal bout at the Tokyo Olympics after the Irish welterweight injured his ankle while celebrating his quarterfinal victory.

— Tokyo Olympics organizers say they have banished six people, including two silver medalists from the country of Georgia, for breaking rules designed to protect against COVID-19 cases. The other four were accredited contractors from Britain and the United States arrested for allegedly using cocaine before the Games opened.

— Korean shooter Song Jong-Ho has been disqualified from men’s 25-meter rapid fire pistol for failing velocity testing at a post-competition check.

MLB-SCHEDULE

Giants overpower Astros

UNDATED (AP) — The San Francisco Giants and Houston Astros have split the first two games in the battle of major league division leaders.

The Giants took Game 2 on Saturday by hitting four of their five home runs off Zack Greinke (GREHN’-kee) in an 8-6 victory over the AL West leaders.

Darin Ruf, Donovan Solano, Wilmer Flores and LaMonte (lah-MAHNT’) Wade Jr. connected off Greinke. Mike Yastrzemski (ya-STREHM’-skee) later added a round-tripper to help the Giants become the first team in the majors with 65 wins.

But the NL West leaders needed Brandon Crawford’s RBI single in the sixth to break a tie.

Aledmys (ah-LEHD’-mees) Díaz homered twice on his 31st birthday for the Astros, who lost in manager Dusty Baker’s return after serving a one-game suspension.

The Astros still own a 5 1/2-game lead over Oakland. The Giants remain three games ahead of the Dodgers.

In other major league action:

— The Dodgers cruised to an 8-3 win over the Diamondbacks as Justin Turner hit a go-ahead, two-run homer and Albert Pujols (POO’-hohlz) had a pair of RBI singles. The game was tied at 3 in the seventh when Turner sent a pitch into the Arizona bullpen. The 41-year-old Pujols has 3,289 hits, four shy of Willie Mays for 12th in MLB history.

— Germán (hehr’-MAHN’) Márquez outdueled Yu Darvish and hit a 418-foot home run off his fellow All-Star to lead the Rockies past the Padres, 5-3. Brendan Rodgers and Elias Díaz also homered off Darvish as Colorado won in San Diego for the second straight night. Márquez held the Padres to two runs and four hits in six innings, striking out seven and walking four to snap a two-start losing streak.

— The Rays have moved a half-game ahead of the Red Sox for first place in the AL East with a 9-5 victory over Boston. Wander Franco provided a tiebreaking triple in the sixth and an RBI single during Tampa Bay’s three-run eighth. Francisco Mejía had a two-run single in the eighth as the Rays beat the Bosox for the second straight night.

— Anthony Rizzo homered in his second consecutive game since joining the Yankees to help them beat the Marlins, 4-2. Rizzo also singled, walked twice, was hit by a pitch and scored the go-ahead run. He is 4-for-5 and has reached base eight times in his two games with New York.

— Jaime Barria looked sharp in his second major league start, allowing six hits over 6 1/3 innings of the Angels’ 1-0 shutout of the Athletics. Los Angeles had gone 29 consecutive scoreless innings without scoring a run on Oakland until Shohei Ohtani (SHOH’-hay oh-TAH’-nee) lined an RBI double in the third inning. It was Ohtani’s 82nd RBI of the season, one behind Toronto’s Vladimir Guerrero Jr. for the major league lead.

— The White Sox wasted Seby Zavala’s (SEH’-bee zah-VAH’-lahz) three home runs and six RBIs in a 12-11 loss to the Indians. Playing in his 18th big league contest, Zavala became the first player in big league history to hit his first three career home runs in the same game. Austin Hedges, Owen Miller and Amed Rosario homered to help Cleveland overcome a 6-1 deficit.

— Jonah Heim slammed his second two-run homer of the game in the bottom of the 10th inning to give the Rangers a 5-4 triumph over the Mariners. Heim also hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning off Tyler Anderson to tie the score 2-2. Ty France led off the Mariners’ ninth with a homer and J.P. Crawford singled home a go-ahead run in the 10th for Seattle.

— Alek Manoah and George Springer led the Blue Jays to their third win in a row, 4-0 versus the Royals. Springer homered twice to back Manoah, who worked seven innings and retired 16 straight between the two hits he allowed. Springer jumped on Mike Minor’s first pitch of the game and added a two-run blast in his next at-bat.

— John Means struck out six while holding the Tigers to a run and four hits over six innings of Baltimore’s 5-2 victory. Ryan Mountcastle contributed three hits, an RBI and scored a run. Mikael Franco homered and Pat Valaika (vah-LAY’-kah) had two hits and two RBIs for the Orioles, who have won six of their last eight games.

— Brandon Drury opened the bottom of the 10th with an RBI single that gave the Mets a 5-4 comeback win over the Reds. Javier Báez homered in his Mets debut and Dom Smith furnished the game-tying single in the ninth to help the NL East leaders stay four games ahead of second-place Atlanta. Joey Votto’s team-record home run streak ended at seven games, one off the major league mark.

— Dansby Swanson launched a grand slam and a two-run shot before finishing with a career-high seven ribbies in the Braves’ 8-1 trouncing of the Brewers. He broke a 1-all tie with a two-run homer in the sixth and cleared the bases with a blast the following inning. Braves rookie Kyle Muller gave up one run on four hits with seven strikeouts in five innings.

— Ryan Jeffers hit a three-run homer and rookie right-hander Bailey Ober threw four effective innings in the Twins’ first victory in four games, 8-1 over the Cardinals. Jeffers drilled his ninth home run of the season off St. Louis starter Jake Woodford to highlight a five-run third inning that made it 7-0. Jorge Alcala picked up the win with two innings of scoreless relief.

— Kyle Hendricks earned his major league-leading 13th victory by holding the Nationals to a run and four hits over seven innings of the Cubs’ 6-3 decision over Washington. Hendricks has won 11 straight decisions in his last 15 starts. Rafael Ortega’s two-run shot gave the Cubs a 5-1 lead in the fourth.

— Bryan Reynolds led off the ninth with a double and scored the winning run on Jacob Stallings’ fielder’s choice that gave the Pirates a 3-2 decision over the Phillies. The Pirates’ JT Brubaker allowed one run and three hits with four strikeouts and two walks over six innings. Chris Stratton worked around two two-out singles in the ninth to get the win.

MLB-NEWS

Mattingly tests positive for coronavirus

UNDATED (AP) — Marlins manager Don Mattingly has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be away from the team while it continues its series against the Yankees.

The 60-year-old Mattingly experienced mild symptoms when he arrived at the park for the game. The former Yankees star was vaccinated in mid-April.

The team says Mattingly’s case is isolated.

Bench coach James Rowson will manage the club during Mattingly’s absence.

There’s a growing coronavirus situation with the Brewers as pitchers Jake Cousins and Hunter Strickland have tested positive. Earlier this week, star outfielder Christian Yelich (YEH’-lihch) tested positive and was showing mild symptoms.

Reliever Jandel Gustave missed Saturday’s game at Atlanta due to contact tracing.

In other major league news:

— Rays ace Tyler Glasnow is expecting to get a recommendation from doctors next week to have Tommy John surgery that would keep him out the rest of this season and possibly next year. Glasnow has been taking part in a rehab program that included playing catch since going on the injured list June 15 in an attempt to avoid surgery. The 6-foot-8 Glasnow went 5-2 with a 2.66 ERA in 14 starts this season.

— Padres star shortstop Fernando Tatis (tah-tEES’) Jr. has been placed on the 10-day injured list, a day after partially dislocating his left shoulder for the third time this season. The NL’s starting shortstop in the All-Star game was injured while sliding awkwardly into third base in the first inning against the Rockies. San Diego also placed right-hander Chris Paddack on the IL with an oblique injury.

NFL-NEWS

Scherff in virus protocol

UNDATED (AP) — Washington All-Pro guard Brandon Scherff is going on the NFL’s COVID-19 reserve list.

Scherff and fellow offensive lineman David Sharpe became the fifth and sixth players at the NFL team’s training camp to go into virus protocol. Roughly 60% of Washington’s players are fully vaccinated. That mark ranks last in the league.

Coach Ron Rivera has expressed concerns about how virus-related absences will affect the team’s performance.

Also around the NFL:

— Browns running back Nick Chubb has agreed to a three-year, $36.6 million contract extension, according to a person familiar with the negotiations. Chubb has developed into one of the NFL’s best backs in three years and was entering the final season of his rookie contract. He rushed for 1,067 yards last season despite missing four games with a knee injury.

— The Colts have signed veteran quarterback Brett Hundley, one day after the team said Carson Wentz would be out indefinitely with an injured foot. Hundley has spent time with Green Bay, Arizona and Seattle, playing in 18 games and started nine in his six-year career.

NBA-CELTICS-MAVERICKS TRADE

Celtics get Richardson from Mavs for Brown

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics have acquired guard Josh Richardson from Dallas for promising young center Moses Brown, a move that gives the Mavericks more cap flexibility.

Richardson started 56 of his 59 games for the Mavs last season, providing 12.3 points and 2.8 assists per game.

Brown averaged 8.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 43 games for Oklahoma City last season before coming to Boston in an offseason deal that sent Kemba Walker to the Thunder.

NHL-NEWS

Sharks’ Kane accused by wife of betting on own games

UNDATED (AP) — A two-time 30-goal scorer is being accused of betting on his own NHL games. Those allegations are coming from his spouse.

The league said it will investigate an allegation made by Evander Kane’s wife that the San Jose Sharks forward bet on his own games and has intentionally tried to lose for gambling profit.

Anna Kane wrote on Instagram: “How does the NHL let a compulsive gambling addict still play when he’s obviously throwing games to win money? Hmm maybe someone needs to address this.”

A Las Vegas Strip casino sued Kane in 2019, alleging he failed to repay a $500,000 gambling debt racked up during a playoff series against the Golden Knights.

In other NHL news:

— The Rangers have agreed to terms with enforcer Ryan Reaves on a contract extension through the 2022-23 season. They acquired him from the Golden Knights for a 2022 third-round pick as part of their ongoing quest to get bigger and tougher.

— Dallas has re-signed forward Joel Kiviranta to a two-year deal worth $2.1 million.