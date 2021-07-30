Nat'l Sports Headlines

MLB-TRADES

Blue Jays get All-Star pitcher

TORONTO (AP) — The playoff-chasing Toronto Blue Jays have won the pursuit for All-Star pitcher José Berríos, acquiring the Minnesota right-hander for two minor leaguers. The Twins got infielder/outfielder Austin Martin and righty Simeon Woods Richardson for their top pitcher. Berríos was 7-5 with a 3.48 ERA in 20 starts for the Twins this season, and attracted interest from several contenders. Toronto began the day at 51-48, in the fifth spot chasing two AL wild-card slots.

In other trade activity as the deadline approached:

— The Cleveland Indians made their second significant trade in two days, sending outfielder Eddie Rosario to the Atlanta Braves for infielder Pablo Sandoval. Rosario signed as a free agent this winter with the Indians, who essentially signaled surrender in the AL Central on Thursday by dealing second baseman Cesar Hernandez to the first-place Chicago White Sox for a minor league pitcher.

— The Braves again bolstered their depleted outfield by acquiring Adam Duvall from the Miami Marlins for catcher Alex Jackson. The 32-year-old Duvall is returning to Atlanta, where he played parts of the last three seasons. Atlanta’s playoff hopes were hurt when it lost Ronald Acuña Jr. to a season-ending knee injury on July 10.

— The Chicago White Sox have acquired closer Craig Kimbrel from the crosstown Cubs. The move should should give the AL Central-leading White Sox a fearsome bullpen for their playoff push. The White Sox sent second baseman Nick Madrigal to the Cubs along with right-handed reliever Codi Heuer.

— The NL Central-leading Milwaukee Brewers have made another move to boost their roster for a playoff push, acquiring left-handed reliever Daniel Norris from the Detroit Tigers for minor league pitcher Reese Olson. The move comes two days after the Brewers added All-Star third baseman Eduardo Escobar in a trade with the Arizona Diamondbacks. The 28-year-old Norris is 1-3 with a 5.89 ERA in 38 relief appearances this season, but he hasn’t allowed a run or a hit over his last five outings.

— The Baltimore Orioles have traded right-hander Shawn Armstrong to the Tampa Bay Rays for cash. The right-handed reliever has spent parts of seven seasons in the majors. The Rays have been both buyers and sellers ahead of the trade deadline, acquiring slugger Nelson Cruz from the Minnesota Twins and shipping right-hander Diego Castillo to the Seattle Mariners for reliever JT Chargois and a minor league infielder. Tampa Bay trails first-place Boston by 1 1/2 games in the AL East and leads the AL wild-card race.

MLB-NEWS

Castro banned 30 games under MLB policy; Nats to release him

WASHINGTON (AP) — Washington Nationals infielder Starlin Castro has been suspended for 30 games without pay and fined an undisclosed amount for violating Major League Baseball’s policy on domestic violence, sexual assault and child abuse. Castro will also be ineligible for the postseason under the terms of the suspension and will be required to undergo evaluation and treatment.

Shortly after MLB announced the suspension, the Nationals said they would release Castro when it concludes.

The 31-year-old Castro is a 12-year major league veteran and four-time All-Star who was in his second season with Washington.

OLYMPICS

Djokovik can’t win ‘Golden Slam’

TOKYO (AP) — There will be no Golden Slam for Novak Djokovic.

The top-ranked Serb lost to Alexander Zverev of Germany 1-6, 3-6, 6-1 in the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics tennis tournament.

Djokovic was attempting to become the first man to win all four Grand Slam tournaments and Olympic gold in the same year. He won the Australian and French Opens as well as Wimbledon this year and needed the Olympic and U.S. Open titles to complete the collection.

Steffi Graf in 1988 remains the only tennis player to achieve the Golden Slam.

In other Olympic action:

— The Tokyo games have their first individual swimming world record. Tatjana Schoenmaker of South Africa won the women’s 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2 minutes, 18.95 seconds. The United States claimed the other two medals. Lilly King set a blistering pace early in the race and held on for a silver in 2:19.92. Annie Lazor grabbed bronze in 2:20.84.

— American swimmer Caeleb Dressel is the top qualifier in the men’s 50-meter freestyle preliminaries at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Dressel touched in 21.32 seconds to lead the field heading into Saturday’s semifinals.

— Emma McKeon of Australia is the fastest qualifier in the women’s 50-meter freestyle heats at the Tokyo Olympics. American Simone Manuel, the silver medalist at the 2016 Rio Games, advanced in 11th.

— American backstroke star Ryan Murphy suggested that his Olympic races were “probably not clean,” seeming to take aim at Russian swimmers who beat him in two events. Murphy made the comments after taking the silver medal behind Evgeny Rylov in the 200-meter backstroke. Three days ago, he settled for bronze in the 100 back, touching after both Rylov and another Russian, Kliment Kolesnikov.

— The U.S. Olympic mixed relay team has been reinstated after originally being disqualified and will compete in Saturday’s final. The team had been DQ’d for what officials said was an illegal pass. The U.S. team appealed and was reinstated and placed directly into the final. The decision could give Allyson Felix a chance to win her record-setting 10th Olympic medal.

— Megan Rapinoe converted the deciding penalty in a shootout and the United States advanced to the semifinals of the women’s Olympic soccer tournament 4-2 following a 2-2 draw with the Netherlands. The United States will next face Canada in the semifinals in Kashima on Monday.

— A’ja Wilson scored 20 points and Breanna Stewart added 15 to help the U.S. beat Japan 86-69 in the women’s basketball tournament. The U.S. has now won 51 consecutive games going back to the bronze medal game in the 1992 Olympics.

— In the baseball opener for the U.S. team, speedskating silver medalist Eddy Alvarez put the U.S. ahead with the first of his two RBI doubles, and the Americans beat Israel 8-1. Tyler Austin hit a two-run homer, doubled twice and drove in three runs in his home ballpark.

— American beach volleyball players Jake Gibb and Tri Bourne have lost for the first time in Tokyo. The U.S. men fell to a duo from Qatar — but Gibb and Bourne had already clinched a spot in the round of 16.

— Americans April Ross and Alix Klineman have moved on to the Olympic beach volleyball knockout round after having just a little bit of trouble against the Netherlands. They pulled away in a tiebreaking set to beat a winless Dutch pair.

— U.S. women’s water polo captain Maggie Steffens broke the Olympic scoring record with a goal in the third period against the Russian Olympic Committee. Steffens was all alone in front for her 48th career goal in the Olympics, snapping a tie with Italy’s Tania Di Mario for the top spot. Steffens scored again on the next possession to help the U.S. open a commanding 13-3 lead.

— American BMX racer Connor Fields is awake, stable and awaiting further medical evaluation at the hospital, according to a statement issued by the chief U.S. Olympic medical officer. Fields was injured in a violent crash on the first lap of his qualifying heat at the Tokyo Olympics. The reigning gold medalist slammed into the turn coming off a jump and was hit by two other riders.

— Japan has broken its own record for gold medals at a single Olympic Games. The host nation still has nine days of competition to go. A gold medal in fencing was the 17th won by Japan in these Olympics.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-CONFERENCE REALIGNMENT

Texas, Oklahoma regents vote to accept invitation to SEC

UNDATED (AP) — Regents at Texas and Oklahoma have voted to accept invitations to the Southeastern Conference. The two Big 12 rivals will start competing in the SEC in 2025.

Texas and Oklahoma are bound to the Big 12 and its other eight members by a media rights agreement through the 2024-25 school year. Oklahoma President Joe Harroz says it had become apparent the Big 12 would be “last in line” for television networks among the power conferences when it came to landing a new TV deal. He says the effects of that include negative impacts on recruiting.

NFL-NEWS

All-Pro CB Howard sits out Dolphins practice with injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami Dolphins cornerback Xavien Howard, who has requested a trade via Instagram, did not practice Friday because of an ankle injury. Howard, an All-Pro selection in 2020 after leading the NFL in interceptions with 10, jogged off the field after the team’s warmup Thursday before resurfacing some 40 minutes later and watching the end of practice from the sideline. Howard took to Instagram on Tuesday night to request a trade over his displeasure about his contract.

Elsewhere in the NFL:

—Zach Wilson began his first training camp practice on a good note by heaving a pretty 40-yard pass to fellow rookie Elijah Moore for a big gain. The New York Jets quarterback spent much of the rest of his day shaking off the rust in a mostly shaky performance Friday after signing his contract Thursday.

— The Indianapolis Colts practiced Friday without two injured starters: quarterback Carson Wentz and center Ryan Kelly. Offensive coordinator Marcus Brady says Wentz injured his foot late in practice Thursday. It’s not clear when Wentz will return because Brady says he is still being evaluated. Kelly has been diagnosed with a hyperextended elbow and is expected to miss a couple weeks.

NBA-NEWS

Bucks GM: No knee procedure necessary for Antetokounmpo

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks general manager Jon Horst says Giannis Antetokounmpo (YAH’-nihs an-teh-toh-KOON’-poh) doesn’t need any type of offseason procedure for the left knee that the two-time MVP hyperextended during the team’s NBA title run.

Antetokounmpo hurt his knee in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals. He sat out the last two games of that series but came back later in the postseason and earned NBA Finals MVP honors.

Elsewhere in the NBA:

Jazz deal Derrick Favors to Thunder for cash, 2027 pick

— The Oklahoma City Thunder have acquired forward Derrick Favors and a future first-round draft pick from the Utah Jazz in exchange for a 2027 second-round pick and cash considerations.

The 6-foot-10 Favors is a 12-year NBA veteran. He has averaged 10.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.23 blocks in 24.7 minutes per game.