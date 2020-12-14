Gérard Houllier, former Liverpool and France manager, dies aged 73

Nat'l Sports Headlines

Former Liverpool and France manager Gérard Houllier has died aged 73, according to the English Premier League club.

Houllier coached the French national team between 1992 and 1993, as well as leading club sides Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon to French league titles.

In his six-year stint at the helm of Liverpool, Houllier won the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and the League Cup twice.

He decided to step down as manager of English side Aston Villa in 2011 after he suffered a dissection of the descending aorta.

While Liverpool manager, Houllier underwent 11 hours of open-heart surgery after a tear was discovered in his aortic valve, according to the Liverpool Echo.

READ: Champions League draw: Barcelona faces Paris Saint-Germain in pick of round of 16 ties

The French Football Federation said it sends its “most sincere condolences to the family and relatives” of Houllier.

One of the players who Houllier said he was most “proud” of coaching while he was Liverpool, Jamie Carragher, paid his tributes on Twitter.

“Absolutely devastated by the news about Gerard Houllier, I was in touch with him only last month to arrange him coming to Liverpool. Loved that man to bits, he changed me as a person & as a player & got LFC back winning trophies. RIP Boss,’ tweeted the former Liverpool defender, who also played for England.

More to follow.