F1 driver Nikita Mazepin apologizes for ‘inappropriate behavior’ after video on social media surfaces

Nikita Mazepin, who is set to race for Formula One team Haas next season, has apologized after a video was posted on social media believed to be him, touching the breast of a woman sitting in a car.

“I would like to apologize for my recent actions, both in terms of my own inappropriate behavior and the fact that it was posted onto social media,” he tweeted on Wednesday.

The now-deleted video was posted on his Instagram story on Tuesday, but is now being widely shared on social media.

Mazepin’s face is not actually seen in the video, which is shot inside of a moving vehicle.

An unidentified hand can then be seen grabbing the chest of a woman in the back seat.

The woman in the video pushes the hand away before putting her middle finger up to the camera.

On Wednesday, American team Haas said in a statement on Twitter: “Haas F1 Team does not condone the behavior of Nikita Mazepin in the video recently posted on his social media. Additionally, the very fact that the video was posted on social media is also abhorrent to Haas F1 Team.”

“The matter is being dealt with internally and no further comment shall be made at this time,” the racing team added.

It was announced last week that the 21-year-old Russian would join Haas F1 team ahead of the new season. The rookie driver has promised to learn from his mistake.

“I am sorry for the offense I have rightly caused and to the embarrassment I have brought to Haas F1 Team,” he wrote.

“I have to hold myself to a higher standard as a Formula 1 driver and I acknowledge I have let myself and many people down. I promise I will learn from this.”