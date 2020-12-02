Argentine authorities raid the home and office of Diego Maradona’s psychiatrist

Nat'l Sports Headlines

Argentine authorities raided the home and office of Diego Maradona‘s psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov on Tuesday, the San Isidro Attorney General’s Office told CNNE.

The raids took place amid an ongoing investigation into possible manslaughter, the prosecutor working on the case, San Isidro’s Attorney General John Broyad, told CNNE.

Not a single person has been officially charged in this case, although many are being investigated, including Cosachov.

Speaking to local media in Buenos Aires on Tuesday, Cosachov’s lawyer Vadim Mischanchuk said the raids weren’t surprising.

“It’s a measure that doesn’t surprise us at all,” Mischanchuk said. “Whenever [the circumstances into] a person’s causes of death are investigated, these measures are usually taken.”

Mischanchuk also expressed his client’s willingness to cooperate with the authorities, adding that Maradona’s medical homecare recommended by Cosachov met the proper medical criteria.

Speaking to Argentina’s official news agency Telam on Tuesday, Mischanchuk said Cosachov felt “calm” regarding the “medical decisions she made” in treating Maradona.

READ: Maradona did ‘everything better and bigger, but fell more dangerously and darker’

Further raids

On Sunday, Argentine police had raided the home and office of Maradona’s doctor, Leopoldo Luque, where they retrieved documents and cell phones.

On November 3, Luque performed successful surgery on Maradona for what is more commonly known as a blood clot on the brain.

He was subsequently discharged from hospital on November 11.

Luque has repeatedly told local media that he will cooperate with authorities and insists he did everything he could for Maradona, who he has described as his friend.

Earlier on Monday and without a previous request from authorities, Luque presented himself to the Prosecutor’s Office in the province of Buenos Aires to testify.

However, his statement was not taken because authorities are still working on the investigation’s file.

Maradona died on Wednesday at the age of 60 in a house in the town of Tigre, Argentina.

The cause of death was an “acute secondary lung edema due to exacerbated chronic heart failure,” a source from the Argentinian Justice Ministry present at the time of the autopsy told CNNE.

Maradona struggled with substance abuse and addiction during a glittering career on the soccer field and, according to Luque, did not always welcome medical care.