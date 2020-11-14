New Zealand suffers shock loss to Argentina in Rugby Championship

Nat'l Sports Headlines

Widely regarded as one of the greatest sports teams in the world, New Zealand’s rugby union team suffered a shock 25-15 loss on Saturday as Argentina beat the All Blacks for the first time in its history.

New Zealand, a three-time world champion, has now suffered two successive defeats for the first time since August 2011. The All Blacks lost 24-22 to Australia last weekend in Brisbane.

“This is a big day for Argentina rugby and also for our country and people,” Argentina captain Pablo Matera told reporters after the Rugby Championship match in Sydney.

Remarkably, it was the Pumas’ first Test in over a year — since the 2019 Rugby World Cup — and a first win over New Zealand at the 30th time of asking, ending a 35-year wait.

Nicolas Sanchez scored all of Argentina’s points with a try, six penalties and a conversion to record one of the biggest upsets in rugby union history.

New Zealand captain Sam Cane’s try reduced the deficit to nine points midway through th second half, but Argentina held firm. Caleb Clarke crossed over the line late on, but it was mere consolation for a New Zealand team which remains top of the Rugby Championship table.