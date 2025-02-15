Tour de Fields: Cyclists Ride for Charity Through Yuma’s Farmlands

WELLTON, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The 6th Annual Tour de Fields bike ride took place this morning, bringing cyclists together for a scenic ride through Yuma Valley.

Riders had the option to choose from four routes, each passing by local fields with signs identifying the crops being grown. The event raises money for local charities, including Crossroads Mission, MI-KID, and programs supporting victims of domestic abuse.

Event organizer Mary Miranda emphasized the community impact, saying, "it is very exciting that these organizations will be able to benefit by people getting out there and being active. It’s like it all just comes together."

The ride also attracted visitors from out of state, like Patricia Jones, a snowbird from Colorado who couldn’t pass up the opportunity to cycle in Arizona.

"Well, I'm from Colorado and I do a lot of cycling out there, and since I'm down here snowbirding, I had to take the opportunity to ride a bicycle out here," Jones said.

Organizers say the ride is a great way to enjoy the outdoors while giving back to the community. They hope to see even more cyclists next year.