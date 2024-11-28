Bobby Brown: The heart and soul of El Centro

Bobby Brown is a beloved member of the El Centro community and represents an example of how to love the people around you.

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The El Centro community has rallied behind the Central Spartans football team that won consecutive Imperial Valley League titles in 2022 and 2023, but the heart and soul of the program and the El Centro community never even strapped on a helmet.

"Oh Friday night lights are the best!," Bobby Brown says. "I get to hang out with coach Pena and the rest of the staff, Craig Lyon the principal. I love that guy."

Bobby Brown graduated from Central Union High School's special education program in 2002. He has been a proud Spartan since his days as a student, when he served as the manager for the baseball team.

"One day the kids said 'hey coach, why don't we make bobby our manager?'" Brown said. "As the manager you go put the bases down and be at the home games and the away games."

Brown joined the football staff when current head coach Rookie Pena took the reigns back in 2017.

"Bobby is that utility tool," Pena said. "Bobby is a tremendous person to have around as far as helping us out with whatever we need whether it be water or grabbing different equipment, anything that we need, Bobby is our go to guy."

Brown's constant positive vibes has made him a beloved member of the El Centro community.

"Bobby brown is a great example of loving and caring for your community and loving and caring for other people," Todd Evangelist, the president of the El Centro Youth football Association and long-time friend of Brown, said.

"Bobby has a big smile you know. bobby is very open and honest and has a big smile and always makes things cheerfull," Pena said.

During the week, Brown spends his time out on the golf course and giving back to his community. He volunteers with the El Centro Youth football program, the El Centro fire department and spent years helping out at the front desk of the hospital.

"He's a character with a big heart and a strong desire to be a part of the action, part of the team and part of the community," Evangelist said. "It seems like he has his special group of friends wherever he goes. He could probably be the mayor of El Centro."

Brown has even put on a charity golf tournament that has raised money for El Centro organizations, including the Burn Institute and it all started over friendly competition.

"One day i showed up to El Centro fire on 8th Street and I challenged the guys to a golf game," Brown said.

Above all else, Brown is a loving friend to the people in his life.

"I think it is his unassuming love and support of other people," Evangelist said. "A couple weeks ago it was my daughters birthday and that morning he texted me to remind me that it was my daughters birthday."

"Bobby doesn't have bad days," Pena said. "You want to gravitate towards someone who is very positive and uplifting, has a smile on his face and is grateful for everyday."

We at KYMA all want to give a big thanks to Bobby for helping out with our show Friday Night Lights giving us score updates from each and every Central Spartan contest.