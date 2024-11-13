Gabe Ortiz coaching top MLB prospects in the Arizona Fall League

Former Kofa baseball coach Gabe Ortiz is now working with top MLB prospects in the Arizona Fall League.

PEORIA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - One year ago, Gabe Ortiz was preparing Kofa high schoolers for the upcoming spring baseball season. Today, Ortiz is coaching some of the top prospects the game has to offer.

Ortiz joined the Miami Marlins organization in June and became the first coach from Yuma to be a full-time coach for a Major League Baseball organization. The former Kofa head coach spent the summer coaching in the Dominican Summer League. Now Ortiz is back stateside coaching with the Peoria Javelinas in the Arizona Fall League.

"Its been an incredible experience," Ortiz said. "I'm very grateful for the Marlins having me come out here and coach in the Arizona Fall League. It has been pretty cool to see some of the organizations top prospects, that are knocking on the door of the big leagues, and see how they go about their day to day."

In the Dominican Republic, Ortiz worked as a defensive coach and helped the DSL Marlins clinch their division.

"The Dominican experience was awesome," he said. "The one thing that sticks out to me was the player's level of enthusiasm and just the sheer excitement about the game. The best thing about it was they were open to learning and coachable."

For the Javelinas in the fall league, Ortiz serves as a defensive coach and during games he is on the field as the team's first base coach.

SOT: "Its almost a 12 hour day every day and I could not be more happy and cant complain to be at work for 12 hours."

The Javelinas bring together players and coaches from five Major League organizations.

"One of the coolest parts has been being able to pick the brains of other staff members," Ortiz said. "Our hitting guy is really good on the mechanical side of things. We have two pitching coaches one from Milwaukee and one from San Diego and see how they go with their daily meetings and attack hitters."

One of the most rewarding things about this opportunity for Ortiz has been being close to home.

"Its cool to be able to get back home on and off day and see the kids, but at the same time they can come up and see us," Ortiz said. "I had a couple family and friends come out and see a game earlier in the year. So it is kinda cool that they can see what we are doing out here."

At the conclusion of the fall league later this month, Ortiz will return home to Yuma as he awaits his next assignment from the Marlins.