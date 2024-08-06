Dbacks RBI drop first game of the RBI World Series

The Diamondbacks RBI team fall in the opening game of the RBI World Series.

VERO BEACH, Flor. (KYMA, KECY) - The Diamondbacks RBI team featuring five Yuma area players, fell in their first pool game of the Nike RBI World Series 5-2 to the Braves RBI team.

Cibola graduate Andrugh Yee pitched 2 scoreless innings to start the game prior to a weather delay, which forced him to come out.

Gila Ridge graduate Caleb Rosado had a double in the game. San Luis's Ernesto Vizcarra and Cesar Chavira both reached base via a walk.

The Dbacks will play the White Sox RBI squad tomorrow at 10 am.