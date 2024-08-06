Skip to Content
Dbacks RBI drop first game of the RBI World Series

The Diamondbacks RBI team fall in the opening game of the RBI World Series.

VERO BEACH, Flor. (KYMA, KECY) - The Diamondbacks RBI team featuring five Yuma area players, fell in their first pool game of the Nike RBI World Series 5-2 to the Braves RBI team.

Cibola graduate Andrugh Yee pitched 2 scoreless innings to start the game prior to a weather delay, which forced him to come out.

Gila Ridge graduate Caleb Rosado had a double in the game. San Luis's Ernesto Vizcarra and Cesar Chavira both reached base via a walk.

The Dbacks will play the White Sox RBI squad tomorrow at 10 am.

