The Kofa Kings move back to .500 after beating Glendale at home

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Kofa Kings defeated the Glendale Cardinals 3-0 at Rillos Gym on Monday.

Kofa moves to 7-7 (5-5 region). Glendale falls to 1-12 (0-8 region).

Kofa took the first two sets 25-12 and 25-16. The King finished off the sweep in the third winning 25-6.

On Wednesday, Kofa will play on the road at Washington. Glendale is home against Buckeye Union.