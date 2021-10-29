Skip to Content
Beijing 2022
Bobsledder Lolo Jones talks about her return to Beijing

Beijing games kick off February 3rd, 2022 on News 11 and KYMA.com


"Horrific and a blessing at the same time? I never thought I'd have a chance to even go back. Beijing was my first Olympic experience. I was one hurdle away from winning Olympic gold medal and many therapy
sessions later, here I am. And now I'm on a bobsled team. So it's been a process and I wouldn't be here
without my teammates. Elana, Kaillie, everyone's really helped me along this journey. And I think it'd be
pretty cool to go back to where it all started and finish the dang thing," says U.S. Olympic bobsledder Lolo Jones.

Look for continuing coverage of the countdown to Beijing 2022 here on KYMA.com.

Beijing 2022
Lisa Sturgis

Lisa Sturgis returned to KYMA as its Digital Content Director in September of 2019, but she and her family have a long history in the Desert Southwest. Her grandmother first moved to Yuma in the late 1940's, and Lisa got her first job in TV news at KYMA in 1987.

Reach out to Lisa with story ideas and your digital feedback at lisa.sturgis@kecytv.com.

