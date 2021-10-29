Bobsledder Lolo Jones talks about her return to Beijing
Beijing games kick off February 3rd, 2022 on News 11 and KYMA.com
"Horrific and a blessing at the same time? I never thought I'd have a chance to even go back. Beijing was my first Olympic experience. I was one hurdle away from winning Olympic gold medal and many therapy
sessions later, here I am. And now I'm on a bobsled team. So it's been a process and I wouldn't be here
without my teammates. Elana, Kaillie, everyone's really helped me along this journey. And I think it'd be
pretty cool to go back to where it all started and finish the dang thing," says U.S. Olympic bobsledder Lolo Jones.
