Valencia scores 1st World Cup goal for Ecuador against Qatar

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Enner Valencia has scored the first goal of the World Cup by converting a penalty in the 16th minute to put Ecuador ahead of host nation Qatar 1-0. The Ecuador captain earned the spot kick himself after being tripped by goalkeeper Saad Alsheeb. Valencia celebrated scoring a goal inside three minutes but it was ruled out for offside after a video review.

