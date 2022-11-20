Irving returns, Simmons scores 22 as Nets beat Grizzlies

NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving returned from his suspension with 14 points, Ben Simmons tuned up for his trip back to Philadelphia with a season-high 22 and the Brooklyn Nets beat the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies 127-115. Kevin Durant scored 26 points, giving him at least 25 in all 17 games this season. That’s the longest streak to start a season since Rick Barry did it in 25 straight in 1966-67. But it was the surprise scoring of others who sparked the Nets in this one. Simmons had his first 20-point game since for playing for the 76ers in the 2021 playoffs, and Yuta Watanabe had 16.

