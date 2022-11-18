Cole Bassett returns to Colorado Rapids from Netherlands

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — American midfielder Cole Bassett has been recalled by Major League Soccer’s Colorado Rapids from his loan to the Dutch Eredivisie. The 21-year-old from Littleton, Colorado, was loaned to Feyenoord for 18 months on Jan. 20. He debuted on Feb. 20 against Cambuur and made seven appearances last season, getting his only assist against Utrecht on April 24. After entering in the 84th minute of the season-opening match at Vitesse on Aug. 7, Bassett was loaned to Fortuna Sittard and appeared in 10 league matches.

