DENVER (AP) — Tyree Corbett finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds to help Denver defeat Division III-member Colorado College 90-68. Lukas Kisunas scored 18 points and added six rebounds. for the Pioneers (2-0). Scott Ruegg led the Tigers in scoring with 16 points.

