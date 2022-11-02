Garland scores 29 in return, Cavs edge Celtics 114-113 in OT

CLEVELAND (AP) — Darius Garland scored 29 points in his return after missing five games with an ugly eye injury and Donovan Mitchell added 25, leading Cleveland to a 114-113 overtime win over Boston. It was the Cavaliers’ sixth straight and second against the Celtics in less than a week. Garland added 12 assists, including an alley-oop to Mitchell in OT that put the Cavs up 112-109. Jayson Tatum’s basket pulled Boston within a point, and thanks to some poor possessions by Cleveland, the Celtics had a chance to win it at the buzzer, but Jaylen Brown’s 18-footer went off the back of the rim. Brown scored 30 and Tatum 26 for the Celtics.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.