Slonina, viewed as US future keeper, listed on Poland roster

By The Associated Press

The Chicago Fire’s Gabriel Slonina was listed on Poland’s 39-man roster announced by coach Czesław Michniewicz ahead of four Nations League matches next month. Slonina is an 18-year-old player viewed as a goalkeeper of the future for the U.S. national team. He turned 18 on Sunday. Slonina became Major League Soccer’s youngest starting goalkeeper last Aug. 4 at 17 years, 81 days, in a 0-0 draw against New York City. He started 11 league matches last season and has started the first 11 this year.