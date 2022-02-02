NFL franchise unveils new name: Washington Commanders

NEW YORK (KYMA, KECY/ AP) — After 18 months, the National Football League's Washington franchise revealed the new team name and logo—the Washington Commanders.

The team's former name the "Redskins" was officially changed to the Washington Football Team and was used for two seasons.

The Commanders will continue to wear its burgundy and gold color scheme.

The name change follows years of criticism from Native American groups calling it an ethnic slur and for the degrading use of their skin color.