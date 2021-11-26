Oubre, Hornets blister Timberwolves from long range, 133-115

By STEVE REED

AP Sports Writer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kelly Oubre Jr. matched a career high with seven 3-pointers and had 27 points off the bench, helping the surging Charlotte Hornets snap the Minnesota Timberwolves’ five-game winning streak with a 133-115 victory Friday night. Miles Bridges and Gordon Hayward each had 18 points ,and LaMelo Ball had 10 points and 13 assists. The Hornets have won eight of their last nine games. Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points for Minensota, and D’Angelo Russell and Malik Beasley each added 18 points. The Hornets tied a franchise record with 23 3-pointers and shot 57.5% from beyond the arc against the NBA’s top-ranked 3-point defense.