Raiders seeking 1st winning record since Gruden returned

The Las Vegas Raiders still haven’t posted a winning record in any of the first three seasons since coach Jon Gruden returned for a second stint. They are hoping for that to change in 2021 in the first season with fans in Las Vegas. But unless the defense takes a major step forward and Derek Carr and the offense can remain productive despite replacing three starters on the offensive line, that could be hard to pull off against a difficult schedule.