Virginia Tech looks for success and a return to normalcy

AP Sports

By HANK KURZ Jr.

AP Sports Writer

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Virginia Tech coach Justin Fuente hopes the Hokies can return to normal — both pre- and post-pandemic standards. The Hokies went 5-6 last year, a season when they often went to practice not knowing who would be available. They lost more than half their team — and first-year defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton — for a period of time during the season because of COVID-19 infections or quarantining that left them depleted. Keys to getting back to winning this season are dual-threat quarterback Braxton Burmeister and a healthy defense that has been decimated by absences the past two seasons.