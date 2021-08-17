Jakobsen earns Vuelta stage win 1 year after horrific crash

AP Sports

MOLINA DE ARAGÓN, Spain (AP) — A year ago Fabio Jakobsen was on a hospital bed fighting for his life in an induced coma after a horrific crash at the Tour of Poland. On Tuesday he was a stage winner again at a Grand Tour race after winning the fourth stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Rein Taaramae of Estonia held on at the top of the overall standings despite crashing with a couple of kilometers to go. Jakobsen passed Arnaud Demare only a few meters from the finish line at the end of the 163-kilometer flat stage into Molina de Aragón.