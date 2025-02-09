Eagles Claim Second Super Bowl Title, Defeat Chiefs 40-22

NEW ORLEANS (KYMA, KECY) - The Philadelphia Eagles dominated the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX, securing their second Lombardi Trophy. Jalen Hurts earned Super Bowl MVP honors, throwing two touchdown passes and rushing for another. Despite a shaky start with an early interception, Hurts finished with 221 passing yards and 72 rushing yards.

The Eagles' defense was relentless, sacking Patrick Mahomes six times and forcing two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown by rookie cornerback Cooper DeJean. Mahomes struggled all night, throwing two picks and losing a fumble.

The Eagles took control early with a Hurts rushing touchdown and a field goal from Jake Elliott. After Mahomes’ turnovers, A.J. Brown caught a 12-yard touchdown, and Hurts hit DeVonta Smith for a 46-yard score. The Chiefs managed to score two late touchdowns, but it wasn’t enough.

Despite a quiet night from Saquon Barkley, the Eagles’ all-around performance handed the Chiefs their first Super Bowl loss in three seasons. This marks Philly’s second Super Bowl title, the first since 2018.