Caribbean Series group play wraps up with a thriller

Puerto Rico rallies to take down the Dominican Republic as the group stage comes to an end in the 2025 Caribbean Series.

MEXICALI, B.C. (KYMA, KECY) - Eddie Rosario hit a three-run RBI single in the 8th inning to lead Puerto Rico to a 10-7 victory over the Dominican Republic as group play came to an end in the 2025 Caribbean series.

Both Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic move to 2-2 and will advance to the knock out stage.

In the top of the 8th, the D.R. led 7-4. Rosario, a World Series champion with the Atlanta Braves, hit the RBI single to tie the game and then scored off a wild pitch to give Puerto Rico the 8-7 lead. Puerto Rico added another run in the 8th and in the 9th innings to take the game 10-7.

For Puerto Rico, Rosario had two hits with the three RBIs.

For the Dominican Republic, 8-time MLB All-Star Robinson Cano had one hit and scored two runs.

In the night cap Venezuela took down Japan X-X

The Dominican Republic is managed by MLB legend Albert Pujols.

"It's been awesome," Pujols said on his tournament experience. "I have a great group of guys know who has the same hungriness that I have for winning. Today it didn't go our way, but that doesn't mean that we are out of the tournament. I'm really excited and really pumped up for this opportunity."

Mexico (4-0) claims the top seed for the semi finals.

The winners will face off in the championship game on Thursday.