54th Vrbo Fiesta Bowl: #3 Boise State vs. #6 Penn State

GLENDALE, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The first-ever College Football Playoff quarterfinal featured Mountain West Conference champions Boise State Broncos and the Penn State Nittany Lions out of the Big 10 conference, who won their first-round match-up 38-10 over the SMU Mustangs to earn their trip to the desert.

Boise State started the game with the ball. Penn State's defense stymied the Broncos running attack, led by Heisman Trophy runner-up Ashton Jeanty. The Broncos were still able to create positive momentum through their passing game with a 24-yard completion from quarterback Maddux Madsen to Matt Lauter. The drive would come up empty after a 45-yard field goal was missed badly to the left.

Penn State would capitalize on their first drive, going 72 yards on nine plays in just over four minutes. Quarterback Drew Allar found tight end Tyler Warren in the back of the end zone on an 11-yard TD strike putting the Nittany Lions up early.

Penn State would not let up. After forcing a three-and-out, Allar and the offense would waste no time putting more points on the board. Allar would find Omari Evans deep for a 38-yard score, Penn State now up 14-0.

Things would go from bad to worse for the Broncos, as Jeanty would fumble the ball and recovered in midair by Zakee Wheatly giving the ball back to PSU.

That mistake would not come back to haunt Boise State as a few plays later, Allar would fumble the ball back to the Broncos.

Both teams would trade possessions throughout the second quarter before Penn State nailed a 40-yard field goal to give them a 17-7 lead going into halftime.

We will keep you up to date on everything Fiesta Bowl right here on kyma.com/sports to see which team will take another step towards the college football national championship.