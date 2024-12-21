Rickey Henderson, Baseball Hall of Famer, Dies at 65

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY-TV) - Rickey Henderson, widely regarded as the greatest leadoff hitter in Major League Baseball history, has passed away at the age of 65.

Over a remarkable 25-year career, Henderson set MLB records for stolen bases, leadoff home runs, and runs scored. A two-time World Series champion and 1990 American League MVP, Henderson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009.

Commissioner Rob Manfred called Henderson “the gold standard of base stealing and leadoff hitting,” noting his impact on the game and his entertainment value for fans worldwide.

Henderson’s family remembered him as a humble and devoted man who lived with integrity and a love for baseball.