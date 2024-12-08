Arizona Western Women’s Basketball Destroys Yavapai in 82-36 Win

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The No. 17 ranked Arizona Western College Matadors Women’s Basketball team continued their dominance in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, defeating Yavapai College 82-36 on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium. The win marked the Matadors’ fifth consecutive victory, improving their record to 8-1 overall and 2-0 in conference play.

Arizona Western set the tone early with an 8-0 run to start the game, finishing the first quarter with a commanding 30-point effort. By halftime, the Matadors had held the Roughriders to just 21 points while building a substantial lead.

Mable Doumbia and Iria Briones each scored 16 points to lead four Matadors in double figures. Rita Gomes knocked down four three-pointers on seven attempts, finishing with 14 points, while Naomy Zonzon-Huyghe posted a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds.

The Matadors dominated the boards, outrebounding Yavapai 34-23, and their defensive pressure led to 11 steals in the game. They also shot efficiently from beyond the arc, going 9-for-26 as a team.

Arizona Western will look to extend their winning streak when they host No. 23-ranked Cochise College on Wednesday, December 11, at 5:30 PM at the House Gymnasium.