2024 Varsity Blitz Week 13

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Playoff football rolls on through both Imperial and Yuma Counties, including Central looking to advance to the semi-finals of the CIF San Diego Section Division III playoffs, Calipatria looking to get to the D-VAA title game, and Yuma Catholic opens up their postseason run at Ricky Gwynn Stadium, all in this week's episode of Varsity Blitz.

