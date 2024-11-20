2024 Varsity Blitz Week 13
Playoffs continue in the Desert Southwest, as Calipatria looks to advance to a CIF Title game, and Yuma Catholic opens their playoff journey at home
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Playoff football rolls on through both Imperial and Yuma Counties, including Central looking to advance to the semi-finals of the CIF San Diego Section Division III playoffs, Calipatria looking to get to the D-VAA title game, and Yuma Catholic opens up their postseason run at Ricky Gwynn Stadium, all in this week's episode of Varsity Blitz.