Padres knock off the Braves and advance to the NLDS

SAN DIEGO (KYMA, KECY) - There's no better feeling than champagne showers in a victorious clubhouse... and the San Diego Padres did just that.

Surviving a late rally from the Atlanta Braves, the Padres would hold on and win Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series 5-4 and secure their spot in the NLDS.

"It feels great, but this is just the first one," said Padres pitching coach and Calexico native Ruben Niebla. "And I'm looking forward to a lot more after this."

Atlanta would not go down without a fight as center fielder Michael Harris II would take the first pitch of the game down the right field line for a double. He would score on a sacrifice flyball by Marcell Osuna.

The Padres would respond with one of the best arrays of clutch hitting in postseason history. Kyle Higashioka would back up his game one homer with another into the left stands, tying things up at one. The rally would continue from there, loading up the bases for Manny Machado as he squeezes one down the left field line scoring a pair. Rookie Jackson Merrill would drive in two more with a triple making the score five to one.

The Padres became just the third team in postseason history to record six hits and score five runs with two outs in the inning.

Starting pitcher Joe Musgrove would leave the game early, suffering form right elbow tightness in the fourth inning.

The Padres would struggle to maintain success at the plate, with only a pair of hits after the second inning.

Things did get tight late with home runs by Jorge Soler and Michael Harris II, cutting the Padres lead to one.

The bullpen would tighten up late and send the Petco Park crowd into a frenzy after the final out was recorded.

Third baseman Manny Machado said postgame that wins in the playoffs don't come often and that his team should celebrate their accomplishment.

"We got to enjoy the night like we enjoy every victory today, man," said Machado in the clubhouse. "That's a tough team that we beat on the other side, so we got to enjoy tonight."

Dylan Cease, who was scheduled to start game three of this series, spoke about the extra rest his team has now earned.

"We got a couple off days now, so we'll recover tomorrow," said Cease. "We've been preparing all year, so now it's time to go play some baseball."

Now the Padres move on to the NLDS, where they will face a familiar foe in divisional rival, the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Padres had the upper hand in the regular season, winning eight of thirteen games. The record-breaking crowd of 47,705 chanting "BEAT LA!" as they left the stadium, putting even more fuel to the fire on the next round of the playoffs.

Game one of the NLDS is scheduled for this Saturday.