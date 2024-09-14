2024 Varsity Blitz Week 4
Calipatria looks to continue their best start in over two decades, and Yuma Catholic looks to take down a CIF champion
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Could Calipatria accomplish something their program hasn't done in over two decades, and if the Shamrocks could beat an out-of-state opponent at Ricky Gwynn Stadium, all this and other action from around the Desert Southwest in this week's edition of Varsity Blitz.
OTHER FINAL SCORES:
San Pasqual: 18, Mountainside: 42
Palo Verde: 0, Coachella Valley: 54