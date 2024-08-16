2024 Prep Football Previews: Vincent Memorial Scots

Coming off a tough end to their 2023 campaign, Vincent Memorial will have some big changes that they hope will still lead to a championship

CALEXICO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - The Vincent Memorial Scots are looking to kick off a redemption tour.

The Scots are coming off an excellent year in 2023, but the season still ended on a sour note, dropping the San Diego Section Division V title game.

This year, the Scots will look different than before, as they look to finish the job this season.

One of the first big changes for vincent memorial will come on the sidelines…

As former assistant fernando santana is now a co-head coach along with David Wong.

“We’re looking to go all the way, I mean we were there last year, and there’s no reason for us not to be there this year,” Santana said.

Santana says the promotion is really just a change to his title's name, as him and Wong have split responsibility throughout his tenure.

“I was taking care of all the football operations he was taking care of all the administration operations so that’s why we decided it’s too much work for just one person because our school is very small,” Santana said.

The other shake-up will be coming under center, as the Scots will have big cleats to fill in replacing star quarterback Jcobo Elias who recently graduated …

In his three seasons as a starter, Elias ran and threw for over 10,000 yards.

As far as who will be tasked with filling that role, the Scots are mulling over two possibilities

"They’re both you know, battling for the job, I mean they can throw the ball they know our system, they just need a bit of experience, but I think that we’ll be ok,” Santana said.

Regardless who’s under center, senior wide receiver Diego Cisneros knows getting a championship, requires a full team effort.

“Our advantages are (offensive) line, it’s our strongest point, and our defense, our running backs, while having a new QB, it’s always difficult to start with, but we will get it going,” Cisneros said.

Through all the talk about the offense it could actually end up being the Scots defense that could be their biggest strength this season.

Vincent Memorial defensive coordinator Manuel Padilla says the physicality of his unit will be a big boost.

“Right now our people, our seniors are very tough, they’re bigger they’re stronger, bigger, faster, so we see this as another opportunity to win over there, to get another chance to win a championship,” Padilla said.

Part of that talented senior group will be linebacker and captain Lucio Ascalani, who had 115 solo tackles last season.

Even with the great personal expectations, Ascalani knows what his team’s ultimate goal is.

“I mean it would be great if we go to the CIF championship and win this time with our team, it’s our last year for seniors, so it’d be great,” Ascalani said.

The first test for Vincent Memorial will come at home, as they’ll welcome in Monte Vista on Aug 23.

As for where "home" is, their first game is still at a later to be determined location.

Santana tells KYMA the Scots will play their home games at a mix of Central, Calexico, and Southwest's fields.