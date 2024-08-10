Southwest Eagles Football Preview

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Last season, the Southwest Eagles began the season by winning two of their first three games before being grounded and losing their final eight games in a row.

Second-year head coach Peter Blincoe Junior told me the key to this season is adapting.

"The rapports build you know you get your team builds you know you get your team jelling as a team working together and learning each other's personalities and how things work here it's a great thing," said Coach Blincoe.

The Eagles enter the new season having to replenish talent lost at key skill positions

"It's hard to replace seniors like that we just hope to build the character up to be in those types of situations with that type of mentality as Jungers had," said Coach Blincoe.

Leading the Eagles on offense is former defensive back turned quarterback, Alex Garcia, who says his former position can help him in the future.

"It helps me see them because I can see how they're dropping down into coverage, I can see what they're doing with their feet, and how they're moving so I can really see the field and what they're going to do," said Garcia.

This season the Ragles will fly out a smaller and younger roster.

Seniors Oleuan Underwood and Luca Saucedo see it as a chance to re-create Southwest's culture.

"Back up your teammate you know what I mean, always have each other’s backs but don’t get on top of them you know what I mean it’s very build each other up I think," said Underwood.

"It's a rough sport it's a very violent sport and you need to have a tough mind to be in it, and you just need to push yourself all the way 100%," continued Saucedo.

What's also advantageous is head coach Blincoe having a full offseason with his young Eagles.

“Each kid has more chances of having reps, has more chances of being corrected, and has more chance of playing," said Coach Blincoe.

Southwest kicks off their season on the road in Holtville on Thursday, August 22.

The Eagles have lost three straight against the Vikings.