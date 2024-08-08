Palo Verde Football Eyes Return to Winning Ways After Challenging Season

BLYTHE, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) – The Palo Verde Yellow Jackets football team has had recent success, reaching the California state playoffs in two of the past three seasons. However, last season proved to be a challenging one as the team finished with a record below .500. This year, the Yellow Jackets are determined to get back to their winning ways.

Head Coach Wally Grant, who courageously battled cancer last season, is now in remission. His resilience and unwavering commitment to the team have left a lasting impact on the players. "He's left his footprint on Palo Verde football forever," said assistant coach Scott Richards.

The Yellow Jackets are known for their simple yet effective option-based offense, which emphasizes their strength on the line. Junior running back and linebacker Kenneth Salazar expressed his dedication to the team, saying, "I'm willing to put my body on the line for this team. I'm a little crazy—I like to hit people, and that works on both sides of the ball perfectly."

This season, the team plans to stick to their core principles, relying on just four core plays. Coach Grant’s philosophy of physicality and discipline remains at the heart of their strategy. Richards emphasized the importance of early August practice, noting, "We're gonna play the best 11 on offense and defense, so a lot of the time, it's the same kids. They gotta put that work in now so it pays off in October."

Despite concerns about depth, the Yellow Jackets believe their motivation and determination will carry them through. The team is also focusing on mental and physical preparation as they set their sights on another playoff run and the possibility of adding another CIF championship banner to their collection.

Senior quarterback Gabe De Leon, a player driven to prove the team’s doubters wrong, stated, "We just gotta prove everyone wrong. We gotta show everyone it’s not a fluke, and we gotta make it to the playoffs this time."

Coach Grant hopes to join his team on the sidelines this season, sharing a powerful life lesson with his players: "For me to show 'em that I'm not quitting, I'm gonna battle, I'm gonna compete. I just thought that was a life lesson."

The Yellow Jackets’ first game of the season is set for Friday, August 23rd, at Scott Stadium, where they will face their rival, Calexico, in what promises to be an exciting home opener.