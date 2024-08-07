2024 Prep Football Previews: Central Spartans

Rookie Peña's team will be a senior-led squad this season, as Central will also hope for a big leap under center

EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Coming off another Imperial Valley League title, a Bell Game win, and another playoff appearance, Central football expects to be just as if not more successful in 2024.

Head coach Rookie Peña says his team will rely on senior leadership to keep those high standards.

“We’re big believers in building that foundation, building blocks, and this senior class looks to continue to build upon that,” Peña said.

Peña’s team will feature over 20 seniors this season.

Over the past three years, the Spartans have a combined record of 22-13.

Peña says many of the seniors who’ve helped build that winning record, will be big contributors on the defensive side of the ball.

“A lot of defensive starters being seniors, but we’re very much looking forward to the challenges we face this upcoming season," Peña said.

One of those seniors is star edge rusher Jared Martin, who committed to play for D1 powerhouse Texas Christian University in June.

For the past three seasons on the varsity squad, he’s been a key piece on the defensive line, totaling 26 career sacks.

Going into his final high school season, the leadership role is something Martin is more than comfortable with.

"Being the only guy who’s been here for four years, I’ve got a lot of experience, and a lot of the guys look up to me so that keeps me on my toes,” Martin said.

Some of the underclassmen Martin and his fellow seniors will show the ropes to include junior quarterback Luis Jimenez.

Jimenez took the reins at QB as a sophomore last season, throwing for over 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns.

He says simply creating a bond with the team, will be a big part of their success.

“Biggest challenge, just inside the team, like we have to come as a team be competitive inside so we can beat everyone,” Jimenez said.

The Spartans will get a tough test to start the year as they’ll head on the road to face Jurupa Hills out of Fontana, a team that was the runner up in Division Four-AA last season.

Peña says facing that team in week one will give his team a lot to overcome.

"We haven’t faced a team in southern section in quite some time, we’re very much forward looking to the challenges it brings us in going to a different section and especially a great opponent like Jurupa Hills," Peña said.

After the road opener, Central then goes back on the road to face Palm Desert in week two before opening up their home slate at Cal Jones Field, with a week three game against Ramona.