D-Backs RBI take home West Regionals advance to World Series in Florida

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In a thrilling turn of events, the RBI D-Backs team, featuring five talented players from Yuma County, has secured a spot in the RBI World Series in Florida. This achievement comes after an impressive performance in the West Regional held in Seattle.

The team, representing Arizona, showcased their skill and determination by winning three out of five games over the weekend. This stellar performance earned them the regional championship and the coveted ticket to the World Series.

On Sunday, the spotlight was on two standout players from Yuma County. Ernesto Vizcarra from San Luis delivered a crucial hit that tied the regional final at 1-1, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. Caleb Rosado from Gila Ridge then stepped up to drive in the winning run, sealing the victory for the RBI D-backs over the Dodgers.

The RBI (Reviving Baseball in Inner Cities) program has long been a pillar of the community, providing opportunities for young athletes to develop their skills and compete at high levels. This year, the D-backs team has exemplified the spirit and talent that the program aims to cultivate.

As the team prepares for their journey to Florida, the community of Yuma is buzzing with pride and excitement. The players, coaches, and supporters are all eager to see how far this exceptional team can go in the World Series.

Stay tuned as we continue to follow the RBI D-backs on their remarkable summer journey. For more updates and coverage on the RBI D-backs and their World Series quest, keep it here with us.