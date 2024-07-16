EA Sports College Football 25 is here
The most anticipated video game in years has arrived with the early release on Monday.
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - EA Sports College Football 25 dropped on Monday afternoon for those who purchased early access to the game. This is the first college football video game in over a decade. With NIL now a factor, real life players were included in the game. Over 11,000 players across FBS programs opted to be a part of the game. The full standard release comes out on Friday.