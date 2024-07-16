Skip to Content
EA Sports College Football 25 is here

today at 12:40 AM
Published 12:37 AM

The most anticipated video game in years has arrived with the early release on Monday.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - EA Sports College Football 25 dropped on Monday afternoon for those who purchased early access to the game. This is the first college football video game in over a decade. With NIL now a factor, real life players were included in the game. Over 11,000 players across FBS programs opted to be a part of the game. The full standard release comes out on Friday.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

