Friday Night Lights Week 12

The CIF playoffs have begun and it's the last week of the regular season in the AIA.

YUMA (KYMA, KECY) - Playoffs? Yes we talked about playoff. Tonight was the first round of the CIF playoffs. It was also the conclusion of the regular season in Arizona.

In Division II, Central survived Eastlake 14-13. Eastlake went for a 2-point conversion with 1 second remaining and the Spartan defense held strong. Central will play La Jolla next week.

Brawley lost a heart breaker on the road at Bishop's. Bishop's kicked a game winning field goal with 1 second remaining to win 23-21.

In Division III, the Imperial Tigers are moving on to the quarterfinals after a 16-14 win over Valley Center.

In Division IV, Calexico fell to Escondido 37-21 at home.

In Division V, the top seeded Vincent Memorial Scots dominated in a 42-15 victory over Valhalla.

In Division 5-AA, Holtville had a first-round bye. Calipatria lost on the road to Tri-City Christian.

In a top-3 AIA 4A showdown, Yuma Catholic completed an undefeated regular season beating Northwest Christian 24-10. The Shamrocks will likely have the number one seed in the 4A playoffs.

Gila Ridge lost their final game of the season to Independence 47-8.