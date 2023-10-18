Isaiah Lazaro and Lillian Kamm take home the 2023 cross country district championships.

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Cibola, San Luis, Yuma, Kofa, Gila Ridge, and Somerton all met at the Cross Country District Championships on Wednesday. The 3 mile race was held at San Luis High School.

Isaiah Lazaro finished first and claimed the title with a time of 17:17.

"It means a lot because freshman year I saw myself doing great things and I didn't sophomore or junior year," Lazaro said after the race. "Everyday I look back on it, I didn't do all that training for nothing. I didn"t sacrifice my time with my family and friends just to lose."

The rest of the top five finishers all consisted of Cibola runners with Alan Ornelas coming second. He was followed by Caius Lastra (17:36), Gavin Bermudez (18:39), and Daniel Perez (18:45). Kofa's top runner was Dan Carazos (18:46). Daniel Chavez (19:02) led the way for Gila Ridge. Manuel Buchanan (20:55) was the first to finish for San Luis.

For the girls, Cibola's Lillian Kamm was the champion finishing at 21:04.

"Honestly it felt really nice because last year at the city race I was injured and I wasn't able to run as fast," Kamm said after the race. "It felt good to make up for my run last year and be there for my team and finish first. It just feels really worth it. All of my hard work has gotten me here and I can just keep getting faster for my next year here."

Her teammate Alaina Tracy (21:22) and then Kofa's Sabrina Anaya (23:26). Angelina Garcia (24:14) and Elvya Aguliar (24:18) rounded out the top five.

The next stage of the cross country season will see runners compete at sectionals and then possibly the state championships.