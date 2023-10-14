Skip to Content
Local Sports

Kofa girls volleyball takes first two sets, but loses to Independence

By
October 12, 2023 9:59 PM
Published 6:29 PM

The Kings suffered a loss at home, after the Patriots come back to win

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Independence Patriots came back to defeat the Kofa Kings 3-2 at Rillos Gym on Thursday.

Independence moves to 8-6 (7-3 region). Kofa falls to 6-7 (4-5).

The Kings took the first two sets, but Independence would go on to take the final three to secure the victory.

Next week, Kofa is home against Glendale. Independence will be home against Metro Tech.

Article Topic Follows: Local Sports

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content