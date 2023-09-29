Friday Night Lights Week 7

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - We had another action packed prep football Friday in the desert southwest. A few big time rivals threw down. Starting with the City Championship out in El Centro, where the Central Spartans took down the Southwest Eagles 42-6.

In the battle for the Telegraph Pass Cup, the Antelope Rams were dominant beating the San Pasqual Warriors 56-0.

Yuma Catholic remains undefeated with a dominant road 31-0 home win over St. Mary's in the AZPreps365 Game of the Week. Nash Ott threw two touchdown passes.

Imperial continues their twenty year dominance over Calexico, with a 26 win at home.

Holtville shut out El Cajon Valley on the road 29-0.

Kofa's struggles continued on senior night with a 42-6 loss against Odyssey.

Cibola lost a tight road game at Paradise Valley 30-24.

Brawley suffered their first loss of the season, losing 32-19 on the road at Scripps Ranch.

Gila Ridge lost a heart breaker 14-13 in a slug fest on the road at Sierra Linda.

Yuma lost at home to Dysart 50-27.

Vincent Memorial outlasted Palo Verde in a back and forth contest 28-21.

Today's helmet props: Chas gave his to Yuma Catholic and Tayt Ford for winning on and off the field. The Shamrocks were dominant on the road at St. Mary's. Earlier this week, Ford made a video with Teen Lifeline working to prevent teen suicide.

Scott gave his helmet prop to the Imperial Tigers for a great performance against Calexico, continuing the schools dominance on the gridiron over the Bulldogs and moving to 5-1 on the year.