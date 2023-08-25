Friday Night Lights Week 2

YUMA (KYMA, KECY) - We had a busy night of prep football in desert southwest tonight.

The Central Spartans hosted the Palm Desert Aztecs in their home opener. The Spartans defense was dominant as Central cruised a 27-0 shutout.

With the help of some explosive plays, Calexico beat Castle Park 42-13.

Tough day for Kofa as they fell to Kingman 56-0.

On Thursday, Imperial took down Holtville 37-14 in this year's Imperial Classic.

Calipatria fell in a heart-breaker 23-24 to Desert Mirage.

Yuma Catholic crushed Marcos de Niza 56-28 on the road.

Yuma lost to Parker 27-34.

Cibola had a rough time losing to Dobson 43-2.

San Pasqual got blanked 55-0 by Pinon.

As did Gila Ridge, losing 40-0 against Army-Navy.

Brawley got the job done with a 14-0 victory at Valley Center.

Vincent Memorial won a defensive battle 14-7 over Sonora.

And Southwest got their first win under Peter Blincoe Jr. beating Banning 24-14.