D’backs playing spoiler

Sports

Arizona edges the slumping Phillies

PHOENIX, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - The Arizona Diamondbacks are living by the old saying "misery loves company."

They recently gave the National League West leading San Francisco Giants some fits, then they took 3 of 4 games against the San Diego Padres.

Now, they set their sights on the playoff contending Philadelphia Phillies.

Even though the Snakes trailed early, thanks to a Bryce Harper solo home run, they would eventually turn the tables for good.

Josh VanMeter would hit a 2-run homer in the bottom of the 6th to help secure the 3-2 Arizona win.