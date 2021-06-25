Paddack expected to start for the Padres against the Diamondbacks

Regional Sports

Arizona Diamondbacks (21-55, fifth in the NL West) vs. San Diego Padres (45-32, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Corbin Martin (0-2, 8.62 ERA, 2.04 WHIP, 13 strikeouts) Padres: Chris Paddack (4-5, 3.53 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -287, Diamondbacks +236; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Padres are 20-14 against the rest of their division. San Diego hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .315 this season, led by Tommy Pham with a mark of .369.

The Diamondbacks are 6-23 against teams from the NL West. Arizona hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .300 this season, led by Pavin Smith with a mark of .327.

The Padres won the last meeting 12-3. Aaron Northcraft earned his first victory and Jorge Mateo went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBIs for San Diego. Riley Smith took his first loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the Padres with 35 extra base hits and is batting .281.

Eduardo Escobar leads the Diamondbacks with 28 extra base hits and is batting .242.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .257 batting average, 3.93 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Diamondbacks: 1-9, .206 batting average, 6.59 ERA, outscored by 29 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Trey Wingenter: (elbow), Taylor Williams: (knee), Matt Strahm: (knee), Drew Pomeranz: (lat), Adrian Morejon: (left forearm), Keone Kela: (right forearm), Pierce Johnson: (triceps), Javy Guerra: (right elbow), Mike Clevinger: (elbow), Jose Castillo: (undisclosed), Michel Baez: (right elbow), Dan Altavilla: (elbow), Jorge Ona: (right elbow), Ha-Seong Kim: (finger), Austin Nola: (knee).

Diamondbacks: Taylor Widener: (groin), Luke Weaver: (shoulder), Seth Frankoff: (forearm), Chris Devenski: (elbow), Tyler Clippard: (shoulder), Taylor Clarke: (lat), Madison Bumgarner: (shoulder), J.B. Bukauskas: (elbow), Kole Calhoun: (hamstring), Carson Kelly: (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.