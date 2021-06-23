The Latest: Luuk de Jong injures knee, out of Euro 2020

Sports

The Latest on soccer’s European Championship:

Netherlands striker Luuk de Jong’s European Championship is over.

The Dutch soccer federation says De Jong injured his knee in training on Tuesday and has left the team’s training camp.

The Sevilla forward has played 38 times for the Netherlands. He did not start any of the team’s Group C matches but came on as a late substitute in the first two games of Euro 2020.

Netherlands coach Frank de Boer started twice with Wout Weghorst next to Memphis Depay in a two-man forward line and once with Donyell Malen.

The Netherlands won all three of its group matches but is still waiting to learn who it will face in the round of 16 on Sunday in Budapest.

The final group games at this year’s European Championship will decide the lineup for the round of 16.

Spain is still looking to assure itself of a spot in the next round at Euro 2020 and will face Slovakia in Seville. Sweden will take on Poland in St. Petersburg at the same time. The Swedes are already assured of a spot in the round of 16.

The late games have the biggest names.

World Cup champion France has already qualified and will face Portugal in Budapest. Germany will play Hungary in Munich needing a draw to make sure it continues on at the tournament.

