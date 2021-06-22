Sports

MLB SCHEDULE

Reds end skid after blowing huge lead

UNDATED (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds managed to end their five-game losing streak despite blowing a five-run lead.

Tyler Naquin (NAY’-kwihn) capped his 4-for-4 performance by ripping a tiebreaking, three-run homer in the ninth inning of the Reds’ 10-7 win over the Twins in Minnesota.

Tucker Barnhart homered and had three RBIs and Jesse Winker hit a two-run double for the Reds.

The Twins stormed back from a 7-2 deficit with a five-run eighth against Cincinnati’s bullpen before ending a five-game winning streak. Max Kepler hit a two-run homer, Trevor Larnach added a solo shot and Alex Kirilloff had the tying two-run double for Minnesota.

MLB-NEWS

Indians expect MLB wins leader Civale to be out with injury

UNDATED (AP) — Cleveland Indians right-hander Aaron Civale (sih-VA’-lee) appears headed to the injured list because of soreness in the middle finger on his pitching hand.

The major league wins leader this season left in the fifth inning of Monday’s victory over the Chicago Cubs. Manager Terry Francona says the Indians are “prepared that he’s going to miss some time.”

The loss of Civale would be a big blow for Cleveland, which is playing without ace Shane Bieber and right-hander Zach Plesac (PLEE’-sak) due to injuries. Civale is 10-2 with a 3.32 ERA in 15 starts.

In other MLB news:

— Reds first baseman Joey Votto served his one-game suspension Tuesday, three days after being ejected for arguing with an umpire. Votto was already slated to rest in Tuesday’s series finale at Minnesota. He and Reds manager David Bell were tossed in the first inning on Saturday at San Diego after a heated spat with home plate umpire Ryan Additon after Votto was called out on a checked swing.

— Outfielder George Springer was in the Blue Jays’ lineup Tuesday night for only his fifth game this year. The three-time All-Star began the season on the injured list because of a strained right quadriceps muscle. He played in four games in late April before going back on the IL.

— Blue Jays rookie Alek Manoah received a five-game suspension from MLB after senior vice president Michael Hill concluded the right-hander intentionally threw at Maikel (MY’-kehl) Franco Saturday in Baltimore. Manoah has appealed the punishment and will be allowed to pitch until the appeals process is completed.

— Mets left-hander Joey Lucchesi (loo-KAY’-see) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery on Thursday. Lucchesi was placed on the injured list Saturday, one day after he threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Washington Nationals. Lucchesi solidified himself at the back of the Mets’ rotation by posting a 1.19 ERA over his previous five starts.

— Mets outfielder Michael Conforto is close to returning to the active roster after being out since suffering a right hamstring strain May 16. Conforto was hitting .230 with two homers and 13 RBIs in 33 games before the injury.

NFL-NEWS

Seahawks to allow full crowds at Lumen Field next season

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Seahawks intend to have full capacity crowds at Lumen Field for the upcoming season after the team received approval from the NFL and local and state health officials to completely reopen the stadium.

Fans will not be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend games, but those who are not vaccinated will be required to wear masks. The team says it won’t require proof of vaccination for fans.

CREIGHTON-NCAA

Creighton put on probation by NCAA amid fallout of FBI probe

UNDATED (AP) — The Creighton men’s basketball program has been placed on two years’ probation and docked scholarships each of the next two seasons by the NCAA. The organization investigated allegations that a former assistant coach accepted cash from a management agency.

The NCAA says Creighton athletic director Bruce Rasmussen violated ethics rules after he conducted his own investigation without notifying or coordinating with the compliance office.

The penalties are the latest in a wide-ranging FBI probe into college basketball corruption that has ensnared numerous coaches and several high-profile schools.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL-PLAYOFF EXPANSION

CFP presidents OK expansion evaluation

DALLAS (AP) — The 11 university presidents and chancellors who oversee the College Football Playoff have authorized the continued evaluation of a proposed 12-team playoff. Any plan could still be another five years away.

The presidents and chancellors say the next step is a summer review phase to hear the opinions from a wide array of people, including athletes, campus leaders and coaches.

OLYMPICS-SWIMMING-SUN YANG

Chinese swimmer banned, will miss Olympics

LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Chinese swimmer star Sun Yang has been banned for more than four years for breaking anti-doping rules. The verdict by the Court of Arbitration for Sport ends Sun’s hopes of defending his Olympic title in the 200 meters freestyle in Tokyo next month. His ban expires in May 2024.

EURO 2020-WEMBLEY ATTENDANCE

Wembley capacity increased for Euro 2020 semifinals, final

LONDON (AP) — The British government says more than 60,000 fans will be allowed into the semifinals and final of the European Championship at Wembley Stadium.

The stadium normally seats about 90,000 for soccer.

No details have been provided yet on how fans from overseas can attend without having to quarantine after flying into London.